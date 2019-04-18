Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Britnee Charlene Chism, 34, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on April, 9th 2019 at 10:43 p.m.



Britnee was born in Little Rock on November 8th, 1984 to Shala Rudd and Raymond Chism II. After a grueling 18 hour labor, the world gained a beautiful, brown eyed, self proclaimed "Daddy's girl".



Britnee is survived by her mother, Shala Rudd (George); siblings, Chase Chism, Haley Higdon (Justin), and Trey Rudd (Kayla-Ann); nephew, Beck Higdon "Bunny"; and niece, Jade Chism.



She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond "Bubba" Chism; step-father, Jay Rudd; grandparents, Gay and Robert Sallee; grandparents, Pattie And Raymond Chism; aunts, Tracee Bleakley and Shanna Chudy; cousin, Brooke Posey; and best friend, Samantha Stubisch.



Britnee was fearless, fiercely protective of those she loved, and a fighter. She would go up to bat for anyone she cared about (and probably holding an actual bat). She was very loved by family, friends, and the random strangers she would spark conversations with. She had a huge heart and took on a maternal role in her relationships with both friends and family. As the oldest of four, she nurtured her siblings like a second mom.



Our family's biggest desire was to see Britnee take victory over her relentless battle with addiction; we held hope until her last breath. Britnee was a victim of a terrible disease that she couldn't overcome, no matter how badly she wanted to. It caused her pain and shame that we know she isn't experiencing any longer. Although addiction claimed her body, we won't let it claim her soul or her memory.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Shatterproof, a non-profit dedicated to researching scientific backed addiction treatments and working to end the stigma surrounding addiction (Please visit



Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

