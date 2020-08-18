1/1
Bronnie Lee Ingram
1927 - 2020
Bronnie Lee Ingram, 93, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born January 17, 1927, in Guy, AR, to the late Thomas and Choice (Baker) Battles. Bronnie was also preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, J.D. Ingram; siblings, Myrtle Hutchins, Lois Mills, Dulsa Francis, Frankie Battles, Willie Pearson, J. W. Battles, Bennie Battles and Bobby Battles.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; sons, Kenneth Ingram (Linda), Tommy Ingram (Nicki) and James Ingram; daughter, Earlene Morgan (Freddie); grandchildren, Michelle Cash (Jack), Michael Morgan (Angie), Matthew Morgan (Dana), Kristy Green, Lindsey Ingram, Katy Soffos (Cabe), Kerry Davis (Casey), Laura Southerland (Brian); great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Andrew, Ethan, Corey, Scarlett, J.D., Maggie, Macy, Jennalee, Carson, Avery, Kensley, Klayton, Kennedy, Landon, Madison, Cameron and Sam; cousin, Onetia Hart, sisters-in-law, Virginia Battles, Kathleen Battles and Helen Ingram; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Unity Adult Care Center, 223 Locust St., Conway, AR, 72034. The family would like to give a special thank you to Unity for the love and care given to their mother for the past 6 years. They would also like to thank Dr. Brad Tilley, Dr. Annette Anderson and the caregivers at Conway Health and Rehab.
General visitation will be 5:00 to 9:00pm with family present 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside service will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 19th, at Copperas Springs Cemetery in Guy.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
August 17, 2020
Freddie & Earlene- we know your sweet mother is resting in The Arms of Jesus. I am praying for you to have peace during this time of sorrow. Praying for all of the family.
Bonnie Long
