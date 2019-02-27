Bryan E. Cosnahan, 49 of Wooster, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 in Conway, Arkansas.
On October 14th, 1969 in Louisville, Kentucky Bryan was born to Eugene and Wanda Cosnahan. He married Tami Raley on May 14th, 1988 in Epps, Louisiana and later joined the Navy. Together Bryan and Tami had two children. Bryan then graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 2000. He then went on to work as an Electrical Engineer for Kimberly Clark for 19 years.
Bryan was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Cosnahan; his maternal grandparents, Jesse and Juanita Roth; and his paternal grandparents, Ernest and Ada Cosnahan.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Tami Cosnahan; daughter, Hunter, son, Hudson, and granddaughter, Adalean Cosnahan; as well as his father, Eugene Cosnahan; and brother, Mark Cosnahan.
Bryan had a fulfilling life full of joyful and lighthearted moments. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Bryan was enthusiastic jokester and there never was a dull moment with him. He will forever be in our hearts.
Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019