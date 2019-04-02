Buddy Andrew Huett, 85, of Mayflower went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born January 19, 1934 in Ravenden Springs, AR to the late Daniel and Annie B. Huett. Buddy was also preceded in death by two sons, Richard Andrew Huett and Danny Charles Huett; brothers, D. B. Huett and Matthew E. Huett; and sisters, Lucille Crawford, Lola Davis, and Betty Hoffman.
Buddy was a longtime member of Northside Apostolic Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as Transportation Supervisor until his retirement and later as a bus driver for the Mayflower School District. Buddy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing baseball. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret; daughters, Brenda (Kevin) Mitchell and Lisa (Buck) Quick; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2nd at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Bro. Keith Morris and Bro. Jeremy Motes officiating. Burial will follow at Mayflower Cemetery.
The family would like to extend thanks to his very special caregiver for five years, Tammy Kendricks. Online guest book:
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019