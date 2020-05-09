Caleb D Johnson
Caleb D Johnson, infant son of Kimberly Louthian, of Mayflower, Arkansas, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Louthian, sister, Emily Louthian, grandparents, Malcom (Paula) Johnson, three aunts, Misty (Chris) Coran, Krystal Moreland, and Malori (Paul) Caldwell, four cousins, Katelyn Moreland, Cheyenne Caldwell, Jeremiah and Jacob Coran.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Harmony Cemetery in Sherwood, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at [ www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway ]

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Harmony Cemetery
