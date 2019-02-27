Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin William Robertson. View Sign

Calvin William Robertson, 93, of Greenbrier, AR, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born June 5, 1925 in Greenbrier, AR to the late John and Ora (Wilson) Robertson. Calvin was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman, Bud, Jake, Clifford and Jimmy; and his sisters, Tressie, Martha and Leta.



Calvin was a lifetime member of the Soda Valley Freewill Baptist Church in Greenbrier. He was devoted to his church and the Lord. Calvin worked as a school bus driver for Greenbrier schools for 21 years in addition to working on the family farm. He enjoyed coon hunting and was president of the Faulkner County Coon Hunters Association. Calvin was known as a very friendly man who never met a stranger. He was hard working and loved his family. Calvin was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss him.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, his wife of 71 years, Edith (Collins) Robertson, children, Susie (Ronnie) Bonds, Debra (Rocky) Harvey and Ronnie (Susan) Robertson; grandchildren, Nina (Kevin) Baker, Phillip (Heather) Bonds, Asa Harvey and Drew (Kiah) Harvey; great-grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer) Baker, Kelsey (Jordan) Spillman and Blake Baker; siblings, Clara Holliday and Harley Robertson; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 27th at Roller-McNutt with interment to follow at Antioch Cemetery in Greenbrier.



Online guestbook available at Calvin William Robertson, 93, of Greenbrier, AR, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born June 5, 1925 in Greenbrier, AR to the late John and Ora (Wilson) Robertson. Calvin was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman, Bud, Jake, Clifford and Jimmy; and his sisters, Tressie, Martha and Leta.Calvin was a lifetime member of the Soda Valley Freewill Baptist Church in Greenbrier. He was devoted to his church and the Lord. Calvin worked as a school bus driver for Greenbrier schools for 21 years in addition to working on the family farm. He enjoyed coon hunting and was president of the Faulkner County Coon Hunters Association. Calvin was known as a very friendly man who never met a stranger. He was hard working and loved his family. Calvin was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss him.Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, his wife of 71 years, Edith (Collins) Robertson, children, Susie (Ronnie) Bonds, Debra (Rocky) Harvey and Ronnie (Susan) Robertson; grandchildren, Nina (Kevin) Baker, Phillip (Heather) Bonds, Asa Harvey and Drew (Kiah) Harvey; great-grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer) Baker, Kelsey (Jordan) Spillman and Blake Baker; siblings, Clara Holliday and Harley Robertson; and a host of nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 27th at Roller-McNutt with interment to follow at Antioch Cemetery in Greenbrier.Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier. Funeral Home Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

(501) 327-7727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close