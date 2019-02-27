Calvin William Robertson, 93, of Greenbrier, AR, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born June 5, 1925 in Greenbrier, AR to the late John and Ora (Wilson) Robertson. Calvin was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman, Bud, Jake, Clifford and Jimmy; and his sisters, Tressie, Martha and Leta.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin William Robertson.
Calvin was a lifetime member of the Soda Valley Freewill Baptist Church in Greenbrier. He was devoted to his church and the Lord. Calvin worked as a school bus driver for Greenbrier schools for 21 years in addition to working on the family farm. He enjoyed coon hunting and was president of the Faulkner County Coon Hunters Association. Calvin was known as a very friendly man who never met a stranger. He was hard working and loved his family. Calvin was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss him.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, his wife of 71 years, Edith (Collins) Robertson, children, Susie (Ronnie) Bonds, Debra (Rocky) Harvey and Ronnie (Susan) Robertson; grandchildren, Nina (Kevin) Baker, Phillip (Heather) Bonds, Asa Harvey and Drew (Kiah) Harvey; great-grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer) Baker, Kelsey (Jordan) Spillman and Blake Baker; siblings, Clara Holliday and Harley Robertson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 27th at Roller-McNutt with interment to follow at Antioch Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier.
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019