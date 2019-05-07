Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 (501)-327-7727 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Antioch Baptist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Antioch Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Candy Morgan Jones of Conway went to her heavenly home on Thursday May 2, 2019, at 57 years old after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Candy was born in Pine Bluff, AR, on July 10, 1961, to Howard and Robbie Morgan. She graduated from Parkview High School in 1979 and obtained a degree in Business Administration from University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church of Conway.



Candy is survived by her husband, of 22 years, Dr. Arch Jones; mother, Robbie VonTungeln Morgan, of Conway; daughter, Caitlin Church, of Conway; son, Archie Jones, of Conway; granddaughters, Jones Anne and Candy Grace, of Conway; nieces, Jordan Summers (Marty), of Conway, and Jessie Hogan (Lee), of Conway; mother-in-law, Artie Jones; sister-in-law Amy Jones; great nieces and nephews, Morgan Summers, Ainsleigh Hogan, Gavin Summers, Ty Hogan and a host of uncles, aunt, and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her father, Howard Morgan; brother, Bubba Morgan; paternal grandparents Howard and Myrtle Morgan; maternal grandparents George and Mabel VonTungeln; father-in-law, Arch Jones Sr., and sister-in-law, Anne Jones.



Candy's number-one passion in her life was her family. She was happiest when everyone was all together having a swim party in her backyard, or in Florida for a family reunion. Her face would light up any time she had the chance to brag about her children and took much pride in both her Morgan and VonTungeln heritage. She was proud of her background and never missed an opportunity to share that.



Number two on her list of passions was her work. She owned her own grant administration consulting business, CMS Consulting, for over 20 years. She spent her days and years traveling the state of Arkansas securing and administering grants that would help improve the quality of life in the towns she had grown to love. Most recently, she found her dream job with the City of Conway as Grant Administrator. While only there for a couple of years, she strived to serve her community with passion and met co- workers who immediately became more like family to her.



The family would like to thank Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, Dr. Lance Burns, Dr. David Naylor and the many doctors and nurses of CARTI, Baptist Health Medical Center, and CHI St. Vincent for the extraordinary care they provided throughout her entire journey.



Visitation will be 4-6pm on Sunday May 5, at Antioch Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, May 6 at Antioch Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.



Pallbearers are Marty Summers, Lee Hogan, Larry Morgan, Noel Watkins, Kirby McGill, and Darrell Walsh. Honorary pallbearers are her "MOs Crew" work family; Jamie Brice, Felicia Rogers, and Kiera Oluokun.



