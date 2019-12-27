|
Carl J. Johnson, 65, of Conway, AR, passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, after a short illness with cancer. He was born in Houston, AR on April 4, 1954, to parents Alva and Flossie. Preceding him in death were his parents, his brothers A.D. and Charles, his sister Marie and his first wife, Teri.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mona Bishop-Johnson; son, Chance Johnson, step-son, Teddy Bishop, step-daughters, Dorcas (Dwayne) Pitts and Jessyca Thurman; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his sisters, Joy Lee and Geneva (Alan) Hearn. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives that love him.
Carl's passions were working in his business, Carl's Heating and Air, and hunting. He was a member of Brumley Baptist Church and he served his country in the United States Navy.
Funeral services will be on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:00AM in the chapel at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
A special thank you to his doctors, Dr. Cummins and Dr. Lee, and the nurses at Conway Regional Hospital. May God's richest blessings be on each of you this Christmas Season.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019