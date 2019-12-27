Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl J. Johnson


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl J. Johnson Obituary
Carl J. Johnson, 65, of Conway, AR, passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, after a short illness with cancer. He was born in Houston, AR on April 4, 1954, to parents Alva and Flossie. Preceding him in death were his parents, his brothers A.D. and Charles, his sister Marie and his first wife, Teri.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mona Bishop-Johnson; son, Chance Johnson, step-son, Teddy Bishop, step-daughters, Dorcas (Dwayne) Pitts and Jessyca Thurman; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his sisters, Joy Lee and Geneva (Alan) Hearn. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives that love him.
Carl's passions were working in his business, Carl's Heating and Air, and hunting. He was a member of Brumley Baptist Church and he served his country in the United States Navy.
Funeral services will be on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:00AM in the chapel at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
A special thank you to his doctors, Dr. Cummins and Dr. Lee, and the nurses at Conway Regional Hospital. May God's richest blessings be on each of you this Christmas Season.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -