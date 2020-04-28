Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Carmen Camille Bryant


1933 - 2020
Carmen Camille Bryant Obituary
Carmen Camille Bryant, 86, of Mayflower, went to be with the Lord April 24, 2020. She was born December 25, 1933 in Tchula, Mississippi to the late Levi and Julia Sheppard. Carmen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was especially proud of her five grandsons. Carmen spent many hours over the years watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She also enjoyed watching the many species of birds attracted to her feeders from her front porch with her husband CJ. She was a P.E. Teacher at Wilson Elementary School in Little Rock for many years and a lifetime member of the PTA. She was a long-time member of Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church in Little Rock and a current member at First Baptist Church in Mayflower.

Carmen is preceded in death by her parents and six brothers, Denzille, Buddy, Jerry, Sidney, Adrian and Gene Sheppard.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, CJ Bryant, daughter, Stacy (Brian) Brady of Maumelle, AR, son, Daniel (Susan) Bryant of Fayetteville, AR, five grandsons, Tyler, Logan and Westin Pickell; Breeland and Greyson Bryant, brother, Mac Sheppard and many more family and friends.

The family will have a private graveside service at Pinecrest Memorial Park.

Donations in her memory may be made to First Baptist Church in Mayflower.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020
