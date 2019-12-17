|
Carol Ann Crawford, 76, of Bee Branch, Arkansas lost her battle with cancer on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born November 18, 1943 to the late T.R. and Estelle (Bratcher) Green in Dallas, Texas.
Carol was devoted to her family. She enjoyed baking, gardening and spending time with her sons and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Bufard (Flucy) Crawford Sr., and brother, Jeff Green.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters; Betty Coffman of Waxahachie, Texas, Linda Knopp (Jackie) of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, brother, Doug Green (Nancy) of Bee Branch, Arkansas, sons; Michael (Christine) of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Tommy (Heather) of Conway, Arkansas, James and Bufard, Jr. (Pennie) of Bee Branch, Arkansas, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00pm at the South Side Baptist Church in Damascus (Bee Branch). Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm at the church.
Pallbearers are her grandsons; Josh, Christopher, Jeremy, Daniel Charlie, and Dakota along with cousin Phillip Garrison and nephews: Stan Knopp and Jerry Coffman.
