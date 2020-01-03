|
|
Carol Ann Dade was born April 11 and passed from this life to the next on December 28, 2019. She is survived by her nine children, her sixteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, and her 8 brothers and sisters. She will be joining the love of her life, Dave "Honey" Dade, in heaven, along with her mother and father, John & Kate Gutke. Carol was the rock of her family, always there to give love, praise, or a practical joke; followed by a warm cup of coffee or freshly baked chocolate chip cookie.
At the age of 27 she met the love of her life and for 46 years they soaked up life's adventures together, raising eight children on a shoe-string budget, and imprinting her zest for life and "yes, lets do it! "attitude on everyone she came across. Her strength was undeniable, and those closest to her know the mountains she overcame but always with a smile, never with a complaint, and constantly putting the needs of those around her before her own. She was a jet setter at heart and always on the go. Ultimately, this life became a little too boring for her without her Honey by her side and she was ready for the next adventure. We all know she plans to play much bigger practical jokes from Heaven.
Her Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for April 1, Day, 2020
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020