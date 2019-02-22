Carol Lynn Erwin, 61, of Conway passed away February 19, 2019. She was born April 21, 1957 in Little Rock, Arkansas to William and Dorothy Erwin. Carol graduated from Conway High School in 1976. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed volunteering at Church. Carol loved crafts and listening to music especially Glenn Campbell, John Denver and James Taylor. She enjoyed riding her motor scooter around town for many years.
|
Carol is survived by her mother, Dorothy Lee Erwin; two brothers, Randall and Mark Erwin; niece, Sarah Ann (Shawn) Erwin-Ashworth; and nephew, Israel Scott (Katie) Erwin.
She was preceded in death by her father, William C. Erwin.
Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhome.com/conway
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019