Carol Lynn Russell, 55, of Conway, passed away February 11, 2019. Memorial Service: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 728 Mt. Olive Rd., Plumerville, AR 72127. Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lynn Russell.
Veasley Funeral Home & Cremations, Inc.
1111 Harkrider St.
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 358-6300
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019