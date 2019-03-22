Carolyn Sue Wall, 75, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born March 5, 1944, in Vilonia, AR, to the late Raymond and Loleta Brantley. She was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny and Jimmy Brantley, and her parents.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Sue (Brantley) Wall.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, husband of 28 years, Alton Wall; sons, Fredrick (Lisa) Shelby and Michael (Ruth) Wall; daughters, Charlotte Brewer and Ruth (Tim) Carraway, grandson, Jarod Shelby; sisters, Marilyn Crider and Shelia (David) Jarvis, brother, David (Jaime) Brantley and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial in Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019