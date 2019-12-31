|
Carthel I. Benton, 91, of Conway, Arkansas, formerly of North Little Rock, went to be with his heavenly Father December 29, 2019. He was born November 3, 1928 to Andrew Sidney and Emma Jane Boyd Benton in Beebe, Arkansas. He married the love of his life, Ava Jean Holleman Benton on June 16, 1951. Carthel grew up in Antioch Community of Beebe. He graduated Beebe Agricultural College in 1948 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a faithful Baptist and served as a deacon for over fifty years.
Carthel was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ava Jean, and brother Ellis Benton.
He is survived by two daughters, Carol (Charles) Montgomery and Connie (Carl) Gaines, both of Vilonia; grandchildren Cayla Smith, Carey (Jason) Wooley, Cathryn (Tyler) Bass, Dale (Sarah) Money, Danny Money, Carley (Josh) Wooley; nine great grandchildren; sister Cleo Liles of Fayetteville and brother Otha Benton of North Little Rock.
The family would like to thank Heritage Rehab and Stone Bridge Assisted Living for their dedication and compassionate care during the last four months of his life.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2019, at Beryl Baptist Church in Vilonia. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. before the service. Interment will be at Antioch Cemetery in Beebe. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.smithfamilycares.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019