Cecil K. Graham, 90, was born on June 8, 1929 at the family home to Barney C. and Josie M. Graham, just west of Wooster near Shaw Bridge.
He attended Wooster school until the fifth grade then, moved near Springhill/Greenbrier, graduating in 1947. Cecil then became a member of the Arkansas National Guard in 1947 and served 39 years with some active duty. He retired in 1989 as an E8. The unit started as an infantry and many years later became an Army Cavalry Unit. The unit consisted of up to 200 men and had great leadership. It was rated by the army as one of the best national guard units. He and his unit spent many hard days and nights training to protect our state and nation.
In 1949, he went to work for the International Shoe Company. He left in 1968 to work for the mobile home company in Conway. Cecil also worked at Dean's Milk and at Southern Paper Company. He was an alderman for 25 years retiring in 2008. Cecil then worked for International Box Factory.
Cecil married his love, Marzelle Hutto in 1951. They had a daughter, Karen born in 1956 who passed away in 2006. Marzelle passed away June 21, 2013. Cecil and Marzelle were married 62 years and lived in Damascus / Southside area since 1992.
He attended Southside Baptist Church and Springhill Baptist Church. Cecil was a member of Wooster and Damascus Masonic Lodges. He enjoyed church and about half of the members (the Roberts, Wilcox's, McCullum's and Tilley families) of the Church in Springhill are kin to him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, three brothers; Dolphie, Earnest and Joe, three brothers–in–law; Clell, Arvil and Adrin, sister–in–law, Lodene, a special lady, Allene Clifton, many nieces and nephews.
He is survived by nephews; Jimmie, Farrell, niece, Ernestine Smart, the family of Joe Graham; Stanley, Virginia, Nancy, Danny and their mother Betty, a very special sister–in–law, Ann Hutto, James and Lovena Hutto, their sons; Doug and Randy, Bill and Cloetta Hutto and son Bobby, the family of Arvil Hutto; Lodean, Vicki, Donna, Greg, and Chris, Mary Sue, a special lady, Allene Cliffton and her children; Jerry, Christy, and Jena, Sherri, J.D. and girls, many other family and friends.
Visitation is Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00pm–7:00pm at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton.
Reverend James Hutto, Pastor Ed Stevenson and Pastor Steve Stephens will honor him with a graveside service at Bee Branch Cemetery Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019