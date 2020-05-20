Dr. Cecil McDermott, passed on May 17, 2020. He was born in Parkin, Arkansas on August 19th, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe Edward McDermott and Myrtle Davis McDermott , one brother Jesse McDermott, and two sisters, Vivian Crouch and infant Dorothy Genedel.

He is survived by his wife Nelda Lyons McDermott, two sons Kevin Scott (Robbie) and Stephen Kyle(Cynthia) and two grandsons, Josh and Derrick (Melissa) Vanderwall.

Cecil graduated from Parkin High School and received an undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, a Mathematics degree from Purdue University and a doctorate in Mathematics Education from Auburn University.

Cecil's greatest passions were teaching and writing. His career included positions as State Supervisor of Mathematics, General Education Supervisor with the Arkansas Dept of Education, Director of the National Science Foundation Mathematic Summer Institute Masters Program for teachers at Tulane University, Professor of Mathematics and Department Chairman at Hendrix College, and Program Director of the Instructional Microcumpter Project for Arkansas Classrooms (IMPAC).

Cecil authored numerous technical reports, articles and books related to mathematics teaching and learning as well as general topics. While at Hendrix he served as faculty representative for the Arknasas Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and was inducted in the Hendrix Atheltics Hall of Honor in 2000.

He spoke often of family retreats and enjoyed family and friends coming together for holidays and birthdays. He enjoyed hikes with his wife to various parks along Arkansas trails.

Contributions may be made to the Dr. Cecil McDermott scholarship fund established at Hendrix College.

