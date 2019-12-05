Home

Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
1257 Lincoln Street
Conway, AR
View Map
Celester "Sonny" Gatewood JR Obituary
Celester "Sonny" Gatewood, Jr., was born on August 18, 1934, in Conway, Arkansas and died on November 30, 2019 in Missouri City, Texas. He was the son of the late Celester Gatewood, Sr. and Golena Threet.

Those left to cherish his precious memories are his six children; Gary Gatewood of Inglewood, California; Lady Lori Anne Mackie of Alpharetta, Georgia; LaNita Gatewood of Inglewood, California; Lambra Denise Holloway of Houston; Kimberly Gatewood of Conway and Joseph Gatewood of Mansfield, Texas, eleven grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 1257 Lincoln Street, Conway, Ar. Visitation 3 pm – 5 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Robinson Cemetery, Conway, Ar.

Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019
