Charles Allen Emmert, 70, Conway, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was born on August 11, 1948 in Amorel, Arkansas to Charles Emmert and Nora Battles Emmert.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Emmert; siblings, Carlynn Hatley, Melody Emmert, Wally Emmert, Andy Emmert; and granddaughter Brittany Emmert.
Charles is survived by his son, Jason (Amanda) Emmert; daughters, Saminantha (Gil) Neel, and Heather Purviance; mother, Nora Carlock; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of friends and family.
A memorial service will be at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00AM.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019