Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home Inc
1325 Oak St
Morrilton, AR 72110
(501) 354-4575
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ezell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Aymond Ezell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Aymond Ezell Obituary
Charles Aymond Ezell, age 69, of Perryville, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born January 17, 1950. "Chuck" as he was known, was the son of C.A. "Junior" Ezell and Maude Marie Aymond Ezell of Perryville.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years: Jeris Jones Ezell of Perryville; two daughters: Jessica (Jason) Stewart of Fox, and Kelsey (Michael) Winn of Conway; grandson: Kamden Reed Stewart. Chuck is also survived by sister: Jan (Bill) Jordan of Perryville; brother: Larry (Beckye) Ezell of Conway. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Perryville. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to UAMS Little Rock or the . Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -