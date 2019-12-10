|
|
Charles Aymond Ezell, age 69, of Perryville, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born January 17, 1950. "Chuck" as he was known, was the son of C.A. "Junior" Ezell and Maude Marie Aymond Ezell of Perryville.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years: Jeris Jones Ezell of Perryville; two daughters: Jessica (Jason) Stewart of Fox, and Kelsey (Michael) Winn of Conway; grandson: Kamden Reed Stewart. Chuck is also survived by sister: Jan (Bill) Jordan of Perryville; brother: Larry (Beckye) Ezell of Conway. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Perryville. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to UAMS Little Rock or the . Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019