Charles B. Coffman was born June 11, 1939 in Butterfield Missouri to William Ezekiel and Ina Bell Coffman. Charlie passed away on December 30, 2019 in Conway, Arkansas at the age of 80. From an early age, Charlie loved to work on and drive fast cars. He built his life around cars and drag racing, from Arkansas to Alaska and back to Arkansas. Charlie was a true car guy, with the ability to fix almost any kind of motor, car or apparatus. Charlie worked on cars for a living and for a recreation. He loved drag racing, but in later years loved to watch NASCAR racing on TV. He also like to watch old TV classics and old westerns. Charlie is survived by his son, Bryan Coffman of Conway, Arkansas and his daughter, DeAnn (Coffman) Lopetrone of Anchorage, Alaska, along with 4 grandchildren, all of Anchorage, Alaska. He leaves behind one sister, Mildred Keith, also of Conway, Arkansas. No services will be held, as per Charlie's wishes. Cremation was performed by Bishop Crites Funeral Home of Greenbriar, Arkansas. Rev that engine one more time Papa Charlie.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020