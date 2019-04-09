Charles Gehrki, 89, of Conway, Arkansas, entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Gehrki.
He was born on December 28, 1929 in Conway, Arkansas to the late Frank and Clara Lachowsky Gehrki. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Frank Gehrki, Elizabeth Gehrki Teat, Anna Gehrki Olszenwski, and Agnes Gehrki Tipp.
Charles worked for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department for 26 years. In 1954, he served in the US Army for 25 months. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He graduated St. Joseph School in 1948.
Charles loved living on the family farm and raising cattle for a number of years. He also loved watching sports, especially college football. He was an avid Razorback fan. He probably loved nothing more than all of the friends he had who shared coffee or lunch with him on a regular basis.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews living throughout the country along with many dear friends and neighbors who were so important in his life. A special thank you to Paul & Jackie Stewart, his niece, that took such good care of him in times of need.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 5 at St. Joseph Church Conway in the chapel. Rosary will begin at 10am, followed by visitation at 10:30am with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will be at Crestlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment, www.sjse.org, or .
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019