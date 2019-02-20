Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles H. Carter. View Sign





Charles was a career Air Force officer and retired to Arkansas to raise cattle. He was an active and dedicated member of the Republican Party in Conway, Grace Methodist Church, and as a founding member of the water board during the development of the Beaverfork water district.



He is preceded in death by Elaine and survived by his daughter Jennifer Dias of MA; son Charles Jr. of FL: grandchildren Dorianne Dias of AR, Kealey Dias of NY, Keaton Dias of NY, Matt Carter of MA, and Melissa Carter of FL; and 7 great-grandchildren of NY and AR.



Charles H. Carter, of Conway aged 90, passed peacefully at home Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born August 5, 1928 to Milton and Lorraine Carter in Salem Wisconsin. He married Elaine, his wife of 65 years, on December 30, 1952.

