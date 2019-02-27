Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Joseph "C.J." Kordsmeier. View Sign

Charles Joseph "C.J." Kordsmeier, 34, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born August 25, 1984 in Conway to David and Melinda Kordsmeier. C.J. is preceded in death by his grandparents, Florence Kordsmeier, Catherine and Andrew Seiter and Olena Seiter.



Left to cherish his memory are his parents, David and Melinda Kordsmeier of Conway; sister, Kristen (Michael) Uffenbeck of Weare, NH; two brothers, Clark Kordsmeier of Edmond, OK and Luke (Brooke) Kordsmeier of Conway; grandfather, Clement "Pops" Kordsmeier; niece, Karoline; nephews, Nathan, Jaxon, and Grayson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



C.J. was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and attended St. Joseph Catholic School. He was employed as a Pipeline Engineering Technician in the Oil and Gas Industry. C. J. helped his dad often with remodeling projects and was his right-hand man. He was a Godfather to Nathan Kordsmeier and showed infinite love for his nieces and nephews. He was especially fond of his grandpa "Pops" and enjoyed spending time with him. C.J. will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.



Rosary and visitation will be at 9 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph School Endowment Class of 2003, P.O. Box 72, Conway, AR 72033,



