Charles "Charlie" Ray Lane of Taneyville, MO, passed away on April 1, 2019. Born, December 14th, 1956 in Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles (Bud) Lindbergh Lane and Wilma Dee (Spradlin) Lane; and one sister and brother-in-law, Glenda (Lilbern) Combs. He's survived by three sisters, Kathy Sparks, Sharon (Mike) Russell and Charlene Lane; one brother, Calvin (Susan) Lane; three step-siblings, Charles Lung, Theresa (David) Gorman, and Barbara Lung; plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019