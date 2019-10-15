|
Charles Ronald Stewart, 71, of Conway, went to be with the Lord October 12, 2019. He was born October 13, 1947 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Reaves E. and Marie Stewart. Charles was a member of New Life Church in Conway. He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jeannie Stewart, three children, Ashley (Andrew) Wells, David Stewart and Deanna (Zach) Shaddox, five grandchildren, Zoey Wells, Lathan and Kindall Stewart and Colin and Lilly Shaddox, brother, Phillip (Delores) Stewart, sister, Jane (Jack) Lindsey, sister-in-law, Pat Stewart, and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Stewart.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will be at 10:00AM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019