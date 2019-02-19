Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Thelbert Pinkett. View Sign

Charles Thelbert Pinkett, 81, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Mayflower, Arkansas. He was born August 1, 1937 in Bald Knob, Arkansas to William Oscar and Clara Evans Pinkett.



After graduating from Bald Knob High School, Charles served in the Army National Guard. He then enjoyed distinguished careers at both Graco Incorporated and Nick's Equipment Company.



Charles loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed working in his yard and was an avid sportsman. Charles also loved attending sporting events and was a loyal supporter of the Mayflower Eagles. Charles was actively involved in the community. He could be found every Saturday morning with his "breakfast club" and every Thursday evening at Dondie's restaurant. Charles was a member of Mayflower First Baptist Church.



Charles is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marcella. He is also survived by two devoted children, Mike Pinkett (Rhonda) and Julie Mabry (Bobby); four grandchildren, Kate Jones (Dustin), Ragan Mabry, Stacy Lemieux (Brent), and Lane Mabry (Abby); and four great-grandchildren, Reece, Haylea, Bennett, and Lanie.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayflower First Baptist Church.



Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Mayflower First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Mayflower First Baptist Church with Brother Ed Hinkson officiating. Burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Bald Knob, Arkansas at 3:00 p.m. Charles Thelbert Pinkett, 81, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Mayflower, Arkansas. He was born August 1, 1937 in Bald Knob, Arkansas to William Oscar and Clara Evans Pinkett.After graduating from Bald Knob High School, Charles served in the Army National Guard. He then enjoyed distinguished careers at both Graco Incorporated and Nick's Equipment Company.Charles loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed working in his yard and was an avid sportsman. Charles also loved attending sporting events and was a loyal supporter of the Mayflower Eagles. Charles was actively involved in the community. He could be found every Saturday morning with his "breakfast club" and every Thursday evening at Dondie's restaurant. Charles was a member of Mayflower First Baptist Church.Charles is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marcella. He is also survived by two devoted children, Mike Pinkett (Rhonda) and Julie Mabry (Bobby); four grandchildren, Kate Jones (Dustin), Ragan Mabry, Stacy Lemieux (Brent), and Lane Mabry (Abby); and four great-grandchildren, Reece, Haylea, Bennett, and Lanie.Charles was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayflower First Baptist Church.Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Mayflower First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Mayflower First Baptist Church with Brother Ed Hinkson officiating. Burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Bald Knob, Arkansas at 3:00 p.m. Funeral Home Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

(501) 327-7727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close