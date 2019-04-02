Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chloedene "Dean" (Loveless) Quattlebaum. View Sign

Chloedene "Dean" Quattlebaum, 86, of Greenbrier went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born September 27, 1932 in Faulkner County to the late Charlie and Beatrice Loveless. Dean loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Needs Creek Baptist Church in Greenbrier. She retired after 29 years at CHDC as an LPN. Dean was an avid reader; she also enjoyed woodwork, crafts, puzzles and quilting. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verlon Quattlebaum; son, Paul Quattlebaum; and a brother and sister.



Dean is survived by her son, David (Janet) Quattlebaum; two daughters, Brenda Quattlebaum and Jody Montgomery; five grandchildren, Pamela, Scott, Troy, Melissa and Alex; six great-grandchildren; and many more family and friends.



Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.



Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

