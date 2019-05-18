Christine Hurley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Hurley.
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
2405 Dave Ward Drive
Conway, AR
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Christine Hurley, founder of Hurley Chiropractic in Conway, passed away May 12th from complications of polycystic kidney disease. Service will be at 7 p.m., May 21st, at 2405 Dave Ward Drive in Conway. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Christine Hurley Foundation scholarship fund in her honor, to provide Chiropractic students with financial aid. Her vision to provide as many people as possible with Chiropractic care will be carried on for years to come. For more information, email

[email protected]
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.