Christine Hurley, founder of Hurley Chiropractic in Conway, passed away May 12th from complications of polycystic kidney disease. Service will be at 7 p.m., May 21st, at 2405 Dave Ward Drive in Conway. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Christine Hurley Foundation scholarship fund in her honor, to provide Chiropractic students with financial aid. Her vision to provide as many people as possible with Chiropractic care will be carried on for years to come. For more information, email
[email protected]
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 18, 2019