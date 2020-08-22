Christopher "Boat" Brissette, 49 of Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 6, 1971 to Richard James Brissette and the late Mary Jo Cox Brissette.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Michelle Malone Brissette; children, Ricky Lawler, Dakota Lawler, Makayla Szewczyk, Zoie Jo-Lynn Brissette, Rylie Alexus Brissette, and Brooklynn Jo Brissette; granddaughter, Braelynn Marie Buazard; father, Richard Brissette; numerous family and friends.
Memorial service will be at 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home with Brother Freddie Mark Wilcox officiating.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com