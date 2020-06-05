Christy Nahlen Backy
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christy Nahlen Backy, 60, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord June 3, 2020. She was born March 15, 1960 in Conway, AR to T.J. and Mary Ann Nahlen. Christy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Frances (Dumboski) Moix and Joe and Christina (Rumker) Nahlen.
Christy graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School and became a F.T.D. Master Floral Designer. She was the co-owner of Bouquet Shoppe Florist, and she managed the floral department at Kroger on Salem in Conway. Christy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Marty Backy, her son, Christopher J. (Lauren) Backy, grandson, Flint Andrew Backy, her parents, T.J. Nahlen and Mary Ann (Moix) Nahlen, sisters, Frances (John) Lawson and Phyllis (Tad) Childers, brothers, Michael (Billie) Nahlen and Kenny (Debbie) Nahlen and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that love her.
A Funeral Mass will be at St. Joeseph Catholic Church on Saturday June, 6, 2020 at 2:00PM. Rosary and visitation will be at 1:00PM prior to the Mass.
In Lieu of flowers donations in memory of Christy Backy to the Theresa Nahlen Endowment for Consumer Sciences at St. Joseph School.
Roller-McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 4, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brian Henley
June 4, 2020
My heart is crying at the loss of this beautiful soul. I know her suffering is over but our heart has a hole that only God can heal. Rest in peace Christy
Clara Rose Simon
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved