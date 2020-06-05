Christy Nahlen Backy, 60, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord June 3, 2020. She was born March 15, 1960 in Conway, AR to T.J. and Mary Ann Nahlen. Christy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Frances (Dumboski) Moix and Joe and Christina (Rumker) Nahlen.

Christy graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School and became a F.T.D. Master Floral Designer. She was the co-owner of Bouquet Shoppe Florist, and she managed the floral department at Kroger on Salem in Conway. Christy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Marty Backy, her son, Christopher J. (Lauren) Backy, grandson, Flint Andrew Backy, her parents, T.J. Nahlen and Mary Ann (Moix) Nahlen, sisters, Frances (John) Lawson and Phyllis (Tad) Childers, brothers, Michael (Billie) Nahlen and Kenny (Debbie) Nahlen and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that love her.

A Funeral Mass will be at St. Joeseph Catholic Church on Saturday June, 6, 2020 at 2:00PM. Rosary and visitation will be at 1:00PM prior to the Mass.

In Lieu of flowers donations in memory of Christy Backy to the Theresa Nahlen Endowment for Consumer Sciences at St. Joseph School.

Roller-McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time.

