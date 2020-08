Or Copy this URL to Share

Cicero Archie Dale Credit, 64, of Conway, passed away on July 31, 2020.Public walk through visitation will be held, Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1pm to 6pm at Veasley Funeral Home.

Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 2:30am at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 53 Pilgrim Rest Rd., Greenbrier, Arkansas

Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.

