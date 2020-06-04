Clarence Lee Forte
1953 - 2020
Clarence Lee Forte, 66, of Conway, AR. passed away from this life on May 28, 2020 at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock, AR. He was born June 22, 1953 in Conway, AR to the late Robert and LueElla Forte. Clarence was of Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his parents and Linda Ann Forte. Clarence is survived by his two sons, Kevin Goff of Conway, AR, Reginald Crenshaw of Detroit, MI; four daughters, Kimberly Goff, Carmela Shan Forte, Charmone Forte-Hervey, Marshella Forte, all of Conway, AR; mother-in-law Catherine Brockman Wilson of Conway, AR; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Cecil Forte of Houston, TX; Richard Forte of Conway, AR, John Forte of Hot Springs, AR; two sisters, Cherry Spencer of Coppell, TX and Wanda Jean Davie of Conway, AR; one uncle, Edgar Forte of Hensley, AR; one aunt, Janie McCray of Des Moines, IA. Walk through visitation will be held Friday, June 5 from 12noon - 6pm. Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 12:00noon at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
