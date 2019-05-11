Clarie Fay Sublett, 72, of Enola passed away May 8, 2019. She was born April 22, 1947 in Enola to the late Albert and Mary Sublett.
Clarie is survived by her three children, Mary Sublett (Robert Johnson), Keith Sublett and Ruth Rowland, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, brother, Albert W. Smith, three sisters, Regenia Allen, Betty James and Mary Ellen Freeman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bobby Sublett, sister, Ella Mae West, and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00PM Sunday May 12, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Graveside service will be 1:00PM Monday, May 13, 2019 at Marcus Hill Cemetery in Enola, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at
www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 11, 2019