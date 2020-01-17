|
Clark E. Hooten passed away, January 15, 2020. He lived on this earth 90 years and 30 days and now sits comfortably in the arms of God. He was born and raised in Guy, Arkansas, and although he lived elsewhere during his lifetime, he returned to Guy as he always considered it next to heaven. He was a pastor for many years of his life preaching the Good Word, he also served as an elder at the Church of Christ in Guy until the time of his passing. He worked with his hands as a carpenter to provide for his very large family, but his passion was always preaching. He was a great believer that you worked hard and you played hard and he passed that on to his children. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Ellen Hooten; his mother, Daphne Earl Thorn Hooten; two sisters, Jewel Dean (Noel) Karber and Shirley Ann Hooten; one brother, Herbert Earl Hooten; one grandson Sammy Gilbert, and a foster brother, Jesse James Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Faye; thirteen children, Carol (Alan Gilbert) Hooten of Minneapolis, MN, Chrys (Glen) Boyd of Sugarland, TX, Timothy (Mary Jo) Hooten of Quitman, AR, Sheila Hooten of Canyon Lake, TX, Reggie (Barb) Hooten of Fargo ND, Gwen (John) Slater of Watkins, CO, Terra (Dr. George) Fidone of Lufkin, TX, Greg (Gwen) Hooten of Guy, AR, Regina (Keivan) Keshvari of Austin, TX, Terry (Amy) Hooten of Plant City, FL, Melisa (Tri) Le of New Braunfels TX, Nick Hooten of League City, TX, Chandra Hooten of Canyon Lake, TX; thirty-two grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; a foster brother, Curtis Burgess (Martha), numerous double-cousins, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held at the Church of Christ in Guy, Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 6-8PM. A funeral services will be held at the Church of Christ in Guy, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2:00PM. Interment will be at Copperas Springs cemetery in Guy.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020