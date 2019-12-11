Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Angell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford "Cliff" Angell


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford "Cliff" Angell Obituary
Clifford Alan "Cliff" Angell, 84, of Conway passed away, December 6, 2019. He was born December 15, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to the late Truman Alma and Sadie Fern Angell. Cliff worked as a ground Radar instructor for 7 years in the Air Force; he also worked as a Radar/ Electronics Technician in Alaska, New Mexico, and Arkansas where he retired. He was a long time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Conway. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laurie Angell, and brother, Donald Angell.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marla (Golightly) Angell; two sons, Kelly A. Angell of Palmer, Alaska, and David S. (Molly) Angell of Conway, Arkansas; two daughters, Terrill Angell (Barry Hoveskeland) and Wendy Sparkman both of Eagle River, Alaska; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rex (Phyllis) Angell of San Antonio, Texas and Lynn (Peggy) Angell of Salt Lake City, Utah, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a Funeral Service following at 2:30pm. Burial will follow Services at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -