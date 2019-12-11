|
Clifford Alan "Cliff" Angell, 84, of Conway passed away, December 6, 2019. He was born December 15, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to the late Truman Alma and Sadie Fern Angell. Cliff worked as a ground Radar instructor for 7 years in the Air Force; he also worked as a Radar/ Electronics Technician in Alaska, New Mexico, and Arkansas where he retired. He was a long time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Conway. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laurie Angell, and brother, Donald Angell.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marla (Golightly) Angell; two sons, Kelly A. Angell of Palmer, Alaska, and David S. (Molly) Angell of Conway, Arkansas; two daughters, Terrill Angell (Barry Hoveskeland) and Wendy Sparkman both of Eagle River, Alaska; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rex (Phyllis) Angell of San Antonio, Texas and Lynn (Peggy) Angell of Salt Lake City, Utah, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a Funeral Service following at 2:30pm. Burial will follow Services at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019