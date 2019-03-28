Coleen Harrell, 62, of Conway, AR, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK on February 20, 1957 to Leonard and Betty (Martin) Grider. Coleen was preceded in death by brothers, Jackie and Johnnie Grider and her father.
Coleen was a member of Grace Pointe Church which she loved to attend and was a well-known prayer warrior.
Left to cherish her memory is son, Joshua (Jessie) Harrell; her mother, Betty Grider; brothers, Roger (Regina) Burns, Maurice (Cathy) Burns, Jeff (Sandy) Grider and Jamie (Gina) Grider; sister, Debbie (Gary) Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Grace Pointe Church, Conway, AR. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019