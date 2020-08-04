On July 30, 2020 Conrad John Gunther Sr., 84, of Houston, Arkansas, passed
away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with
Alzeheimers. He was born October 3, 1935 in Bigelow, Arkansas. He is the
oldest son of ten children born to the late Marie Grabher Gunther and the
late John A. Gunther of Bigelow, Arkansas.
Conrad was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Dixie. He
served his church, community and fellow farmers and ranchers in many ways,
including being a charter member of Knights of Columbus Council 6680, Grand
Knight, Arkansas State Knight of the Year 1991, and Knight of 4th degree.
He served 18 years on the school board for East End School District in
Bigelow, served on the Arkansas Farm Bureau Board, Farmers Co-Op Board, Soil
Conservation Committee, and was a member of the Arkansas Cattlemen's
Association. He served his country for eleven years in the Army National
Guard. He was a dedicated son, husband, father, brother, Papa and Great
Papa. His greatest love, other than family, was farming, ranching, driving
tractors, and caring for the animals. He led by example in his faith, the
importance of family, and the rewards of a diligent work ethic, all with a
twinkle in his eye and a little humor. He was often lovingly nicknamed "Doc"
because it was known by all that he could "fix anything" with duct tape or
baling wire. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Kindred
Hospice, especially Holly Gregg, Caradee Trejo, and Payton Parks, as well as
all of our helpers for the loving care they provided. A huge debt of
gratitude also goes out to our very special CNA and friend, Rebecca Martin,
who has loved and cared for Daddy just like family.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of 59 years, Agnes T. (Sissy) Olles
Gunther., six children: Theresa Gunther Hartman (Mark), Susie Gunther
Freyaldenhoven (Todd), Conrad J. Gunther Jr. (Betty), Tommy A. Gunther
(Michelle), Don L. Gunther, Nancy Gunther Nosari (Robert); fourteen
grandchildren: Lance Hartman (Payton), Matt Freyaldenhoven (Gretchen),
Brandon Freyaldenhoven (Katie), Spencer Freyaldenhoven, Rose Gunther, Grace
Gunther, John Gunther, Clara Gunther, Christopher Gunther (Erica), Cody
Gunther (Catherine), Kirt Gunther, Eden Gunther, Lyndon Carden (Natalie),
Ren Nosari; twelve great grandchildren, and a host of relatives, friends,
nieces, and nephews who all loved him dearly. He is also survived by six
brothers, John Gunther (Joan), Ed Gunther, Joe Gunther (Marilyn), Paul
Gunther (Cindy), Raymond Gunther (MaryBeth), Bobby Gunther (Ilene) and three
sisters Anna Marie Gangluff (Ed), Regina Gangluff (Jodie) and Margaret
Bruton. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one great
grandchild, Julia Faith Freyaldenhoven, and one brother-in-law Kenneth
Bruton.
Public Graveside service will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, New
Dixie, Monday, August 3rd at 11:15am. Public Visitation will be held at
Harris Funeral Home, Morrilton, on Sunday, August 2nd 1:30pm to 2:30pm.
Social distancing and mask required for all services. Arrangements provided
by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made to: St. Boniface Catholic Church, 20 St. Boniface Drive, Bigelow, AR
72016 OR Alzheimer's Arkansas, 201 Markham Center Drive, Little Rock, AR
72205 www.alzark.org.
Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net