On July 30, 2020 Conrad John Gunther Sr., 84, of Houston, Arkansas, passedaway peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long battle withAlzeheimers. He was born October 3, 1935 in Bigelow, Arkansas. He is theoldest son of ten children born to the late Marie Grabher Gunther and thelate John A. Gunther of Bigelow, Arkansas.Conrad was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Dixie. Heserved his church, community and fellow farmers and ranchers in many ways,including being a charter member of Knights of Columbus Council 6680, GrandKnight, Arkansas State Knight of the Year 1991, and Knight of 4th degree.He served 18 years on the school board for East End School District inBigelow, served on the Arkansas Farm Bureau Board, Farmers Co-Op Board, SoilConservation Committee, and was a member of the Arkansas Cattlemen'sAssociation. He served his country for eleven years in the Army NationalGuard. He was a dedicated son, husband, father, brother, Papa and GreatPapa. His greatest love, other than family, was farming, ranching, drivingtractors, and caring for the animals. He led by example in his faith, theimportance of family, and the rewards of a diligent work ethic, all with atwinkle in his eye and a little humor. He was often lovingly nicknamed "Doc"because it was known by all that he could "fix anything" with duct tape orbaling wire. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at KindredHospice, especially Holly Gregg, Caradee Trejo, and Payton Parks, as well asall of our helpers for the loving care they provided. A huge debt ofgratitude also goes out to our very special CNA and friend, Rebecca Martin,who has loved and cared for Daddy just like family.He is survived by his beautiful wife of 59 years, Agnes T. (Sissy) OllesGunther., six children: Theresa Gunther Hartman (Mark), Susie GuntherFreyaldenhoven (Todd), Conrad J. Gunther Jr. (Betty), Tommy A. Gunther(Michelle), Don L. Gunther, Nancy Gunther Nosari (Robert); fourteengrandchildren: Lance Hartman (Payton), Matt Freyaldenhoven (Gretchen),Brandon Freyaldenhoven (Katie), Spencer Freyaldenhoven, Rose Gunther, GraceGunther, John Gunther, Clara Gunther, Christopher Gunther (Erica), CodyGunther (Catherine), Kirt Gunther, Eden Gunther, Lyndon Carden (Natalie),Ren Nosari; twelve great grandchildren, and a host of relatives, friends,nieces, and nephews who all loved him dearly. He is also survived by sixbrothers, John Gunther (Joan), Ed Gunther, Joe Gunther (Marilyn), PaulGunther (Cindy), Raymond Gunther (MaryBeth), Bobby Gunther (Ilene) and threesisters Anna Marie Gangluff (Ed), Regina Gangluff (Jodie) and MargaretBruton. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one greatgrandchild, Julia Faith Freyaldenhoven, and one brother-in-law KennethBruton.Public Graveside service will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, NewDixie, Monday, August 3rd at 11:15am. Public Visitation will be held atHarris Funeral Home, Morrilton, on Sunday, August 2nd 1:30pm to 2:30pm.Social distancing and mask required for all services. Arrangements providedby Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may bemade to: St. Boniface Catholic Church, 20 St. Boniface Drive, Bigelow, AR72016 OR Alzheimer's Arkansas, 201 Markham Center Drive, Little Rock, AR72205 www.alzark.org. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net