Connie joined her family in heaven on February 7, 2019. Connie was born February 8, 1926, in Columbus, GA. She was the 3rd child of 8 children born to Luther Claud Yates and Jewell Estell Scroggins Yates. When Connie was 15, she married Curtis Horton. They had 2 daughters, Shirley and Estelle. In 1975, she married Ernest Lancaster.
Connie was proud to be known as a free spirit. She traveled constantly and could have closed her eyes and driven those miles. She was never happier then when she was on the road. She was preceded in death by Curtis Horton, Ernest Lancaster and her grandson, Johnny Mearl Kimbrell.
Connie is survived by: Shirley (Doyle) Kimbrell; Estelle (Bob) Smith of Conway, AR; Grandchildren: Debbie (Mark) Tillery, Deanna (Bobby) Ussery, Jerrod Kimbrell, Heidi (Terry) Scott, Bobby (Shelly) Smith, Heather (Jay) Hammers. Great grandchildren: Jessie (Adam) Cook, Jennifer Ussery, Stacey Moran and Kyle Moran, Brook Scott and Bree Scott, Harbor Smith and Arrow Smith: Great, great grandchildren: Bentley Cook and Bayleigh Cook.
There will be a private family gathering at a later date.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 7, 2019