Corbet Leon Bonds
1931 - 2020
Corbet Leon Bonds was born August 24th, 1931 to Earl and Omalee Bonds in Fox, Arkansas.
He left this world November 6th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Julia Bonds; a son, James; a grandson, Sean; a brother, Reece; three sisters, Donnie, Bonnie and Mavis.
He leaves behind one brother, Bill Bonds (Dale); four sons, Johnny Bonds of California, Steve Bonds of Little Rock, Charles (Kim) Bonds of Benton, Greg Ward of Little Rock; two daughters, Gayla Landreth of Benton, Tonya Plymale (Del) of Greenbrier; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Corbet worked as an excellent auto mechanic and transmission repair most of his life. The cars and trucks he Restored through the years were amazing to see, even winning trophies on some. He loved to play music and had Country, Gospel and Bluegrass bands. He could be found playing at the town square in Mt. View on Saturday nights.
A Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fox Assembly of God Church, Fox, Arkansas. Interment to follow in Fox Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, 115 S. Broadview St., Greenbrier, Arkansas.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Please sign the guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
NOV
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fox Assembly of God Church
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-2575
