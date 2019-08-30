Home

Services
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
112 Bethel AME Road
Bigelow, AR
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
112 Bethel AME Road
Bigelow, AR
Culer Gill Keith


1924 - 2019
Culer Gill Keith Obituary
Culer Gill Keith, 94, of Bigelow, Ar departed this life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born November 21, 1924 to Mr. Ira Gill and Mrs. Wensie Dockery Gill in Bigelow, AR.

Mrs. Keith was devoted member of Bethel A.M.E. Church-Bigelow where she served in numerous roles including, Sunday school teacher and member of the Missionary Society. She was a graduate of Arkansas A&M College (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff) and spent 41 years teaching in the East End School District.

In 1951, she married Murphy (Jack) Keith, Jr. who preceded her in death.

She is survived by daughters Verna Keith (Lawrence) Carr, Jannette (Roderick) Torrence and Diane (Kenneth) Hood; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 112 Bethel AME Road, Bigelow, Ar. Visitation 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at the church. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Houston, AR.

Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Ar. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
