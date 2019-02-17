Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Wilburn Edmondson. View Sign

Curtis Wilburn Edmondson, 80, of Conway, Arkansas passed away at his home surrounded by family on February 12, 2019. He was born on January 2, 1939 in Lonoke, Arkansas to the late Glyn and Geneva Edmondson.



Curtis was retired from FMC and Polyvend. He enjoyed spending time with family, listening to Elvis and fishing. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy's fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR and sitting in his favorite chair with his pug, Tuffy Romo. In his younger years he was known for his athletic ability especially in football and track. Curtis was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years Pat Brown Edmondson, his children, Kelli Wilson (John); Tonia Walsh (Tommy); Rowdy (Shelly) all of Conway, AR; sister, Sue Parks (Bobby); brother, Larry Edmondson both of Lonoke, AR. Also survived by his grandchildren, Zach (Zach-O), Alex, Whitney (Ryan), Haley (Justin), Jack, Justin, Patrick, and Samantha.



Visitation will be held at 1-2 pm, Friday, February 15th at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, AR 72034. On behalf of Curtis's request he has asked for jeans and casual dress attire.



A celebration of life service will be held 2 PM, Friday, February 15th at Grace Presbyterian Church with Joe Pruett officiating.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials made to Alzheimer's Arkansas, Faulkner County, and P.O. Box 758, Conway, AR, 72033. Online Guestbook available at Curtis Wilburn Edmondson, 80, of Conway, Arkansas passed away at his home surrounded by family on February 12, 2019. He was born on January 2, 1939 in Lonoke, Arkansas to the late Glyn and Geneva Edmondson.Curtis was retired from FMC and Polyvend. He enjoyed spending time with family, listening to Elvis and fishing. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy's fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR and sitting in his favorite chair with his pug, Tuffy Romo. In his younger years he was known for his athletic ability especially in football and track. Curtis was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.He is survived by his wife of 60 years Pat Brown Edmondson, his children, Kelli Wilson (John); Tonia Walsh (Tommy); Rowdy (Shelly) all of Conway, AR; sister, Sue Parks (Bobby); brother, Larry Edmondson both of Lonoke, AR. Also survived by his grandchildren, Zach (Zach-O), Alex, Whitney (Ryan), Haley (Justin), Jack, Justin, Patrick, and Samantha.Visitation will be held at 1-2 pm, Friday, February 15th at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, AR 72034. On behalf of Curtis's request he has asked for jeans and casual dress attire.A celebration of life service will be held 2 PM, Friday, February 15th at Grace Presbyterian Church with Joe Pruett officiating.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials made to Alzheimer's Arkansas, Faulkner County, and P.O. Box 758, Conway, AR, 72033. Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway Funeral Home Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

(501) 327-7727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close