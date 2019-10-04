|
Cynthia Nichole (Nikki) Martinez-Dodgen, of Conway, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend passed on away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 30. Nikki was born on October 19, 1988 in Chicago, Illinois to Diana Larsen and Elmer Gross, Jr. She graduated from Conway High School in 2007 with highest honors. Nikki received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Central Baptist College in Conway in 2018 and graduated with highest honors of Magna Cum Laude. Beginning in August of 2019, she began working towards her Master's degree in Psychology at the University of Central Arkansas.
Nikki believed her greatest accomplishment in this lifetime was her three sons, Hayden, Liam and Blaine Martinez. Her boys were her entire world and the lights of her life. Nikki lived for the moments of Nerf gun wars, watching Hayden play football and dancing in the kitchen with Liam and Blaine.
She loved everyone she was around and in the same, everyone loved her. She influenced what felt like millions of people with her loving and giving heart. Nikki was a member of Conway's First Baptist Church for 12 years, where she volunteered extensively. She was also highly involved with Young Lives, reaching and impacting the lives of teen moms for over 10 years. Nikki could always brighten a room with her beautiful smile and her infectious laughter would lighten any day.
Nikki is survived by her husband, Ronald "Ronnie" Dodgen, Jr. and three sons, Hayden, Liam and Blaine Martinez, mother, Diana Larsen, step father, Kurt, brothers, Rick Koite, Chris Harris, Kurtis Zerr and their wives; also left behind are her honorary family, Jason McCoy and Samantha Melton, sisters, Madeline and Ella and a multitude of nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Visitation will be held at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton on October 4, 2019, 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Conway at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the college fund designated for Nikki's three sons at First Arkansas Bank and Trust in Conway. One of Nikki's greatest passions was for education. Donations would help ensure their future and thus be the greatest way to celebrate her life and legacy.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019