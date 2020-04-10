|
|
Cynthia 'Gail' Ragland Stivers, age 68, of Simi Valley, California, formerly of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, from complications of Frontotemporal Dementia. She was born August 26, 1951, in Harrison, Arkansas to Aubrey and Opal Bridges Ragland.
Gail graduated from Conway High School in 1969. She retired from AETNA after 30 years and Occidental Petroleum Corporation after 10 years as a Benefits Consultant. She was a member of Rocky Peak Church in Simi Valley. Gail was a loving, kind, and giving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her sons, Justin (Sasia) Stivers of Bonney Lake, WA, and Jeremy Stivers (Megan) and grandson, Max of Simi Valley; one brother, Robert (Cindy) Ragland of Mena; one sister, Sharon (Jimmy) Hooten of Conway; one brother-in-law, Bob Wallace of Searcy; six nieces and nephews, Michelle O'Neill, Bobby Wallace, Jr., Tamra Alexander, Tim (Leslie) Ragland, Denny (Amy) Woodard and Brent Hooten; numerous great-nieces and nephews; friends, Annetta Holmes, Sandra Schrekenhofer, Pam Pruitt, Patty Rogers, Joanne Mizell, Collette Virden, Judy Rodkey, Michelle Zender, Linda Ritts and Sheri Willard.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Fern Wallace, and great-niece, Lacey Mahan.
The family would like to thank Lea, Brimen, Hugo, caregivers, Margarette, Evelyn, Carlos, the Med Techs, hairdresser, Lisa and all the staff of The Foothills at Simi Valley for their loving care. A special thank you to Joanne and Collette.
Memorials may be made in Gail's memory to Soaring Wings Christian Home, P.O. Box 1670, Conway, AR, 72033, or the .
Obituary may be viewed at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conwa
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020