Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Hot Springs
2205 Airport Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
(501) 767-8700
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Centre at Forest Lakes
305 Forest Lakes Blvd.
Hot Springs, AR
View Map
Cynthia "Cindy" Smith


1950 - 2019
Cynthia "Cindy" Smith Obituary
Cynthia "Cindy" Smith, age 68, of Hot Springs, passed away August 12, 2019.



Cindy was born November 28, 1950 in Little Rock, the daughter of Kyle Walker and Frances Younts Walker. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Walker Edward Smith.



Cindy, "Aunt Ninny", loved to cook and entertain. She would welcome anyone into her home and nurture them with her great food and happiness. She welcomed exchange students, as well as many other visitors from all walks of life, and made sure all of her guests created great memories and positive experiences that can't be forgotten. Cindy loved spending time on the lake and bringing laughter and joy to others with her boat and famous "blue weenie". She made it known that her love for her family, which included her sisters at Recovery Point Ministry, was absolute and unconditional. Aunt Ninny's most recent passion was spending a great amount of time with her great-nephews and nieces; the comfort of love she showered over them will be felt for a lifetime. We will miss Cindy but we have rest in knowing that she left us with a fortune of love and happiness she shared with everyone that crossed her path.



She is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kyle and Laura Walker of Maumelle and Maurice and Kathleen Walker of Conway; her sister, LeaAnn and Buck Ferrell of Hot Springs; extended family members and many good friends.



A Celebration of Cindy's life will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at The Centre at Forest Lakes, 305 Forest Lakes Blvd., Hot Springs.



Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Recovery Point Ministry or While We're Waiting Ministry, both in Hot Springs.



Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019
