Cyrus Lee Beaver II, 57, of Conway, Arkansas, and El Cajon, California, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 5th, 2019. He was born Saturday, April 14, 1962, in Vallejo, California, to Cyrus and Patricia Beaver. Cyrus was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Beaver; his sister, Catherine Lucille Beaver; and brother, Steven Harry Breitkreutz.
Cyrus enjoyed working on cars and small engines. He also loved working in his yard and going fishing, as well as donating his free time to local thrift stores.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family;his father, Cyrus Lee Beaver of Rio Vista, California his daughter, Holley (Ron) Nichols and their children, Quinten Stripling and Dawson Nichols of Conway, Arkansas; and his daughter, Melisa (Jesse) Beaver and their children, Jayden Beaver and Jackson Finnell of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister, Pamela (George) Hall; nieces, Jontie' N. Meehan and Chelsea N. Hall; and nephew Sven D. Hall.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 10, 2019