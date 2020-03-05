Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124

Dale E "Gene" Leadtka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale E "Gene" Leadtka Obituary
Dale E. "Gene" Leadtka, 80, of Conway, AR departed this life on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1939 in Meriden, Kansas to the late Tony and Hazel (Hope) Peck.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie Leadtka and brother Leonard Leadtka.
Gene was well known by many as he grew up in the Meriden/Rock Creek area. He served in the Navy and was a fine mason for many years. He will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by one daughter Lacey (Clint) Chapman of Greenbrier, AR; one son Brandon (Tammie) Leadtka of Conway, AR; Five grandchildren Loren Chapman, Hunter Chapman, Jackson Chapman, Jacob Leadtka and Jazmyne Leadtka.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -