Daniel O. Harton
1926 - 2020
Daniel O. Harton passed away Sept 15 after battling Father-Time... he was 94. He
was born to parents Moore and Mildred Harton of Conway, Arkansas Sept 7, 1926.
Daniel was the only son with 3 sisters- Mildred (Micky) Poindexter, Florrie
Marquette, Terry Losee. He grew up in Conway where he was surrounded by a very large family of cousins as his father was 1 of 11 siblings.
He graduated from Hendrix College in Conway and went on to study math and
chemistry at Ohio State. He started out at the weather bureau in New Orleans and eventually in Asheville, NC where he met and married Billie Lee Taylor. He spent the bulk of the rest of his working life after settling in Norris, Tn at ORNL/Martin-Marietta as a Computer Analyst Specialist.
He is survived by his wife Billie, son Daniel M. Harton and his wife Carmen of
Glade Spring, VA, and Holly Harton and Georgette Samaras of Clinton, Tn, his sister Micky. He has 3 grandchildren Zeke, Josh, and BJ. Also step grandchildren and way too many cousins to mention. But he was everyone's favorite- no matter in what respect he knew them. He was an avid gardener and loved fishing. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
"When we hear the birds chirping on a nearby branch, we will know it is you
singing to us. When the gentle sight of the wildflowers catches our attention, we
will know it is you reminding us to appreciate the simple things in life. When we
feel the rain gently drumming on the tin roof, we will remember your reassuring
voice letting us know to be mindful. As the morning sun breaks through each day,
we will feel the warmth of your love. And will remember what you all taught us so
well – That without rain flowers cannot bloom. Without life's challenges we
cannot grow strong."
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to the Oak Ridge Animal
Shelter - 395 Belgrade Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Mortuary
375 N. Main Street
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-1515
