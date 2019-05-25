Danny Burt Heard, 69, of Conway passed away May 22, 2019. He was born July 14, 1949 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Norma Jane Palmer and Grant Burton Heard. Danny was a long-time member of Martindale Baptist Church in Little Rock. He was an educator and principal for over 36 years at Wonderview High School in Hattieville, Arkansas. Danny was passionate about his family, God, and his country. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather (p-pa); who especially loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sarah Jane Heard.
Danny is survived by his wife, Donna Gail (Peer) Heard; son, Adam (Autumn) Heard; daughter, Melissa (Blake) Stansbery; grandchildren, Addison and Ashlyn Heard, Taylor, Luke, Benjamin, and a soon to be Stansbery; brothers, Kenneth (Terri) Palmer and Hal Palmer; and his treasured dog, Max.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 12:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Roller McNutt. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 25, 2019