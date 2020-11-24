Darlis Earl Merritt, 86, of Greenbrier, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 20, 2020. She was born June 12, 1934 in Greenbrier, AR to the late Amon Earl and Lora Jane Reynolds. Darlis was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Guy. Darlis enjoyed flower gardening, singing, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 60 years, Oscar Merritt, and sister, Francis Morris.
Darlis is survived by her daughter, Connie (Jerry) Glover of Greenbrier, two grandchildren, Victoria Glover and Shane (Whitney) Glover, great grandchild, Audrey Glover, five sisters, Faye Langley, Freda (Jimmy) Roberts, Winnie (Missy) Thorn, Joyce Glover, Judy Barnes, brother, Jackie (Dorthy) Reynolds, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Care Link especially Jeannett Wilson her loving friend and caregiver.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Guy. Funeral Service will begin Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1:00PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Brother Tim Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Copperas Springs Cemetery.
